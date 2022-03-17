Report: Packers trading Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to trade wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The Packers will receive two 2022 picks from the Raiders including their first-round selection, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adams will sign a new contract in Las Vegas worth $141.25 million over five years — an average value $28.25 million per year.

The trade reunites Adams with his college quarterback Derek Carr. Adams and Carr played two seasons together at Fresno State. For the Packers, it breaks up newly re-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers from his top target. According to Rapoport, Rodgers knew that Adams was on his way out when he signed an extension to become the highest paid player by annual salary in NFL history prior to the start of free agency.

Davante Adams is headed to Las Vegas. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

More movement in AFC West

The Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams prior to the trade. Rapoport reported on Monday that Adams told the Packers he wouldn't play under the tag and wanted a long-term deal instead. He'll get it now while competing in a stacked AFC West that's seen both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers make big offseason moves in an effort to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among other moves, the Broncos recently traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and signed ex-Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory. The Chargers, meanwhile, have traded for edge rusher Khalil Mack to line up opposite of Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa and signed Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson from the New England Patriots.

Will Packers made a move at WR?

Adams, 29, has made five straight Pro Bowls and been named first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons. He caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns last season. He led the league with 18 receiving touchdowns in 2020. He joins Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller to give Carr a pair of elite downfield targets.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is left with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as his top wide receivers pending further moves by the Packers. The position appears to be a priority in Green Bay as it heads into the draft with a pair of first-round draft picks. The pick they received from the Raiders is the 22nd in the first round while their own is the 28th.