Report: Packers targeting Rich Bisaccia for special teams coordinator

After a disastrous year on special teams, the Packers are looking to improve the unit with one of the league’s best coordinators.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur has been in talks with former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia for the role.

Bisaccia was the Raiders’ special teams coordinator before taking over as the interim head coach when Jon Gruden resigned in October. But after leading Las Vegas to a 7-5 finish and a playoff berth, owner Mark Davis elected to hire Josh McDaniels as the Raiders’ head coach.

Bisaccia was also reportedly a candidate for the head coaching vacancy in Jacksonville, though that went to former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

Bisaccia has been an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Buccaneers, Chargers, Cowboys, and Raiders.

The Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after one season as coordinator.

