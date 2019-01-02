Report: Packers still hope to talk to Pat Fitzgerald

After leading his team to a win in the Holiday Bowl, Northwestern University head coach Pat Fitzgerald said that he’s “not going anywhere” and that the school will be his “home forever.”

That was notable because of chatter that the Packers were interested in Fitzgerald for their head coaching vacancy. Much of that chatter focused on the fact that Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy was the athletic director at Northwestern when Fitzgerald was hired and it seems Fitzgerald’s postgame comments haven’t been taken as the final word in Green Bay.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers still hope to talk to Fitzgerald about the job. Per the report, there’s a chance Murphy and Fitzgerald could speak informally this week in order to “gauge whether there’s interest to move forward with an interview.”

The Packers have already interviewed former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano and have set up interviews with Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores and Dan Campbell since the end of the regular season.