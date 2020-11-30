Report: Packers signing WR Tavon Austin

The #Packers are signing veteran WR Tavon Austin, source says. Was with the #Rams when Matt LaFleur (pronounced La-Flew-er, @TomPelissero) was there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2020

The Green Bay Packers are adding some speedy help on offense and special teams.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Packers are signing veteran wide receiver and returner Tavon Austin.

A first-round pick of the Rams in 2013, Austin spent time with Packers coach Matt LaFleur while in Los Angeles in 2017 and recently had a workout with the Packers.

LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst agreed to upgrade the roster with Austin, who could be featured as a gadget option for the Packers’ pre-snap jet motions and as a kick or punt returner.

Both roles have been Tyler Ervin’s in 2020, but he’s suffered two different injuries forcing him to miss time this season.

Austin has 411 career touches, 3,346 total yards and 25 touchdowns on offense, plus 185 punt returns and 25 kick returns over 96 career games. He was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers but was released with an injury settlement.

The Packers must believe he’s healthy enough to contribute now.

With LaFleur in Los Angeles in 2017, Austin carried 59 times for 270 yards and caught 13 passes for 47 yards. LaFleur was Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator. He also returned 12 punts.

