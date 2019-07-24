Reports: Packers set to release Pro Bowl DL Mike Daniels

On the day Green Bay Packers veterans are set to report to St. Norbert College for training camp, the team is cutting one of its most valuable defensive players.

DL Mike Daniels to be released

Via multiple reports, the Packers will release Pro Bowl defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

NFL Network reported that Green Bay explored trading Daniels, but was not able to do so.

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly releasing veteran Mike Daniels, left. (AP)

A fourth-round pick out of Iowa in 2012, Daniels played in just 10 games last season due to a foot injury. It was the first significant injury of his career. Despite that, Pro Football Focus graded him as the eighth-best defensive lineman in the NFL last season in terms of pass-rushing.

Daniels was set to earn $7.6 million base salary this season, the final year of a four-tear extension he signed in December 2015.

The Packers signed defensive end Dean Lowry to a three-year extension on Tuesday.

Charity event just a day earlier

Underscoring the often-harsh reality of NFL life, Daniels and his wife, Heaven, held a charity event for 200 Green Bay kids on Tuesday.

Since Mike wasn’t able to hold his usual football camp, the Danielses instead threw a Back to School Bash, providing new backpacks filled with school supplies and fun stuff like Play-Doh and coloring books, as well as first-day-of-school outfits, haircuts, pizza and dancing.

Daniels’ parents moved to Green Bay in 2016 to be near their grandchildren. Now the entire family will be on the move.

