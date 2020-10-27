The Green Bay Packers are planning to sign wide receiver Seth Roberts after his release from the Carolina Panthers, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Roberts was released by the Panthers on Monday after catching just four passes for 31 yards in seven games played this season. He had gone without a catch in each of the team’s last three games and wasn’t even targeted on Sunday despite playing a season-high 19 snaps on offense.

The Packers intend to sign Roberts to their practice squad initially to get his start with the team.

Roberts has 183 receptions in his career for 2,128 yards and 15 touchdown. Last season with the Baltimore Ravens, Roberts caught 21 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers also waived guard Ben Braden on Monday.

Report: Packers set to add wide receiver Seth Roberts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk