Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said last week that he expected outside linebacker Preston Smith to remain with the team for next season. Smith, indeed, will stay under a reworked deal.

The Packers altered Smith’s contract to lower his salary cap number, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Smith was entering the third year of a four-year deal he signed with the Packers in 2019.

Smith was scheduled to make $6.85 million in base salary in 2021 and count $16 million against the cap.

After posting 12 sacks in his first year in Green Bay, Smith had only four last season for the Packers.

Smith, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Washington Football Team after it made him a second-round choice. He has 266 tackles and 40.5 sacks in his career.

The Packers also reworked the contract of safety Adrian Amos on Friday.

UPDATE 8:28 P.M. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds details about the deal, reporting that Smith has agreed to an $8 million salary that includes a $6.5 million signing bonus and a $1 million base salary. Smith will have $4.4 million available in sack incentives. He will count $8.25 million against the cap in 2021.

Report: Packers rework Preston Smith’s deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk