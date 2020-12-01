Report: Packers releasing WR/KR Darrius Shepherd

The Packers cut WR Darrius Shepherd, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 1, 2020

The arrival of Tavon Austin foreshadowed the end of Darrius Shepherd’s stay on the Green Bay Packers’ active roster.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers cut Shepherd on Tuesday.

Shepherd played in eight games this season, catching five passes for 46 yards and returning 11 kickoffs for 227 yards (one fumble) and one punt for six yards. He played 138 snaps on offense and another 45 on special teams.

The Packers are adding Austin, a veteran receiver with speed and return experience, lessening the need for Shepherd on the roster.

Shepherd filled in for Tyler Ervin as the kick and punt returner. His fumble on a kickoff return was costly during the Packers’ overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

It’s possible the Packers could attempt to bring Shepherd back on the team’s practice squad. The undrafted free agent from North Dakota State was a training camp standout each of the last two summers.

Related

What speedy WR Tavon Austin brings to the Packers Report: Packers signing WR Tavon Austin

List