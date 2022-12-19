The Packers are moving on from a veteran receiver they signed in the offseason.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Green Bay is releasing Sammy Watkins.

Watkins has not contributed much through the 2022 season, catching just 13 passes for 206 yards this season. He never had more than three catches in a game, reaching a season-high 93 yards back in Week Two before missing several games to injury. he then caught three passes for 47 yards in the Week 10 win over Dallas but hadn’t recorded a reception since.

He played just four offensive snaps in the Week 12 loss to Philadelphia and seven snaps in the Week 13 win over Chicago and did not receive a target in either game.

Receiver Romeo Doubs is slated to come back for Monday night’s game against the Rams. He’s been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week Nine. He has 31 catches for 314 yards with three TDs this season.

Watkins will be subject to waivers. If no team claims him, then he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Report: Packers to release Sammy Watkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk