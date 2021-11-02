Report: Packers release Jaylon Smith after four games originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Green Bay Packers reportedly are releasing Jaylon Smith after four games with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith signed with Green Bay in October after his release from the Dallas Cowboys. He had one tackle in two appearances with the Packers and was only on the field for 27 defensive snaps.

Green Bay had only two spots left before cutting Smith and is anticipating the return of Marques Valdez-Scantling and David Bakhtiari in the coming weeks.

The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly linked to Smith following his release from the Cowboys. The 26-year-old second-round pick in 2016 missed his rookie season with a knee injury suffered in college but impressed in Dallas for three years, making the Pro Bowl in 2019.

His play began to decline this season and his playing time suffered as a result. He played in less than 50% of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in two of four games in 2021.

Smith must clear waivers before any team decides to pick him up. If they do, they will inherit the balance of his one-year, $990,000 contract