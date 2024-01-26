Report: Packers, Rams, Falcons request to interview Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde

Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde is a popular candidate for defensive coordinator openings around the league.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Packers, Rams and Falcons have sought permission to speak with Durde about their vacancy.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might want to take Durde with him as defensive coordinator if Quinn gets a head coaching job.

Durde spent five years with Quinn in Atlanta, where he also worked with new coach Raheem Morris, before following Quinn to Dallas in 2021.

Durde began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys as a coaching intern from 2014-15.

The Englishman played linebacker in NFL Europe for six years with the Scottish Claymores and Hamburg Sea Devils and was a member of Hamburg's 2007 NFL Europa World Bowl XV Championship team, the final championship in the European league history. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Panthers and Chiefs.