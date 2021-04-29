Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was convinced 49ers were acquiring him

There has been plenty of San Francisco 49ers rumors swirling on the day of the NFL draft, but the biggest story has little to do with who they will select with the No. 3 overall pick. Multiple reports Thursday morning revealed that the 49ers made a run at acquiring Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but were shut down before talks went too far. However, Fox’s Trey Wingo, has now reported Rodgers was told by the team he would be traded during the offseason and that the current Green Bay signal-caller “was convinced” the 49ers were going to acquire him.

Now it appears the Packers have backed out of the idea on trading their starting quarterback.

The saga began in January after the Packers’ NFC championship game loss to the Buccaneers when Rodgers made a cryptic statement regarding his uncertain future. This isn’t liable to end soon and may wind up having an impact on how the 49ers operate with the No. 3 pick. If they want to add Rodgers, it’ll probably mean trading that selection or whoever they choose with it. They may also trade back to acquire more assets to send to Green Bay since they already moved their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks to Miami in their trade up to No. 3 in March.

Rodgers is coming off his third MVP season and second consecutive trip to the NFC championship game. Last year he had a 70.7 percent completion rate, threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions.