Report: Packers promoting Luke Butkus, Jason Vrable

The Packers have a new offensive coordinator, promoting offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich. Green Bay lost offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to the Broncos as head coach and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy to the Bears as offensive coordinator.

The Packers will promote assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus to offensive line coach, Tom Silverstein of packersnews.com reports.

Butkus, the nephew of Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, has worked with Stenavich since head coach Matt LaFleur arrived before the 2019 season.

Silverstein also reports that the Packers will promote wide receivers coach Jason Vrable to passing game coordinator. Hackett wanted to interview Vrable for the Broncos’ offensive coordinator job after Stenavich chose to stay in Green Bay.

Vrable also could take over as quarterbacks coach, having played quarterback at Marietta College and coached quarterbacks in stays at Robert Morris, Syracuse and the University of Charleston.

Silverstein adds that if Vrable becomes the quarterbacks coach then LaFleur could promote coaching assistant Ruvell Martin to receivers coach. Martin, who played receiver for the Packers from 2006-08, has assisted Vrable among his other duties on offense.

