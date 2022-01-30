Report: Packers promote Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett spent the past three seasons as the Packers’ offensive coordinator. But the Broncos named Hackett their new head coach earlier this week. That left Green Bay in search of a new coordinator.

They didn’t look far.

The Packers are promoting offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, NFL Media reports.

Hackett wanted Stenavich as his offensive coordinator in Denver, but the Packers blocked the move by making Stenavich their offensive coordinator. The Broncos now will turn their attention to Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten for the job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Packers also are losing quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy to the Bears. Getsy will join Matt Eberflus’ staff, giving him a chance to call plays. Head coach Matt LaFleur calls the plays in Green Bay.

