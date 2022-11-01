Report: Packers players growing frustrated with defensive coordinator Joe Barry

The underachievement of the Green Bay Packers defense has led to frustration and “declining confidence” within the personnel about the scheme and playcalling of defensive coordinator Joe Barry, per reporting from Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Through eight games, the Packers defense ranks 16th in points allowed and 27th in takeaways.

Talent wouldn’t appear to be the major issue. There are seven first-round picks and numerous veterans playing on lucrative contracts, but the dominant defense first seen during training camp practices hasn’t shown up consistently during the regular season.

The Packers have given up at least 23 points in five straight games and have only two games with multiple takeaways. On Sunday in Buffalo, the Packers allowed five straight scoring drives as the Bills took commanding leads of 14-0, 24-7 and 27-10.

Barry’s group is giving up explosive plays, missing tackles and consistently struggling to stop the run.

Would a change make a difference? Secondary coach Jerry Gray is a coach on staff with playcalling experience.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday he was not entertaining a move at defensive coordinator, so Barry’s job is safe for now.

The fourth-year head coach said the Packers haven’t been physical enough on defense this season.

“I think from a consistency standpoint, way too many explosive gains, some poor tackling. I think we need to be more physical,” LaFleur said. “I think you look at the teams that are toughest to deal with in this league, especially from a defensive standpoint and physicality, it jumps out to you. There were moments where we’re not always getting that.”

LaFleur hired Barry before last season. He replaced Mike Pettine. The Packers finished 13th in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed in 2021.

Losers of four straight games, the Packers will head to Detroit to play the Lions in Week 9. Dan Campbell’s team is ninth in scoring and fourth in total yards this season.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire