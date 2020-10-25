Packers running back Aaron Jones said Friday he was “confident” he could play through a calf strain.

The Packers, though, aren’t expected to push Jones.

That’s the word from Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette who reports that the team’s “plan is for Jones to not play” Sunday against the Texans.

The Packers promoted running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad Saturday as cover in case Jones can’t go. Jones did make the trip with the team to Houston.

Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon would take on the bulk of the work without Jones. Williams has 46 touches for 261 touches this season, and Dillon, the team’s 2020 second-round choice, has 13 touches for 65 yards.

Jones, of course, has served as the workhorse this season with 93 touches for 550 yards and seven total touchdowns.

Report: Packers plan to sit Aaron Jones vs. Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk