The Green Bay Packers are planning to release veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers signed Graham to a three-year deal ahead of the 2018 season. In two injury-ridden seasons in Green Bay, Graham struggled to develop a role in the offense, and the Packers are now moving in a different direction.

Now back on the open market, Graham could be a low-risk, high-reward option for a team that needs help at tight end.

The journeyman tight end has bounced around the NFC since being drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

In his first five seasons, Graham recorded 386 catches for 4752 yards and 51 touchdowns in the Big Easy.

The Saints traded Graham and a fourth-round draft selection to Seattle in March of 2015 in exchange for C Max Unger and a first-round pick.

The ex-Miami Hurricane wasn't able to replicate his production from his early years (170 catches, 2048 yards, 18 TDs) but was still able to provide Russell Wilson with a reliable red-zone target.

If the Redskins are unable to land Austin Hooper, Graham could be another option.

Report: Packers plan to release tight end Jimmy Graham originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington