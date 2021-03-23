Report: Packers pay Aaron Rodgers his $6.8 million roster bonus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A report Monday indicated the Packers are working on a restructure of Aaron Rodgers‘ contract. The Packers easily could have reworked the quarterback’s deal last Friday if they had wanted.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN said the team paid Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus as is rather than converting it into a signing bonus. Converting the money into a signing bonus would have given the Packers more than $4.5 million in salary-cap space for 2021.

That, however, would have pushed that money to future caps, increasing Rodgers’ cap number for 2022 and 2023. That, in turn, would have increased the amount of dead money the Packers would have had to pay Rodgers if the decide to trade the three-time MVP after this season.

Demovsky had a source tell him the team “possibly” still could do a restructure or extension of Rodgers’ contract.

Rodgers won the MVP award last season after the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. But Rodgers’ play didn’t quiet speculation about his future in Green Bay.

Rodgers even seems to have questions about what the team’s plans are at the position with Love unlikely to sit more than another year before the Packers will have to make a decision about playing him or trading him.

What the Packers decide to do about Rodgers’ contract will provide more clarity on just what their intentions are.

Report: Packers pay Aaron Rodgers his $6.8 million roster bonus originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Packers paid QB Aaron Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus

    The Green Bay Packers did not use Aaron Rodgers' roster bonus in 2021 to create salary-cap space.

  • Report: Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has met virtually with the Vikings

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to draft Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie in 2021?

  • Packers trying to complete restructured contract for QB Aaron Rodgers

    The Packers and Aaron Rodgers are working on a restructured contract, per NFL Network.

  • Report: Packers working on restructuring Aaron Rodgers’ contract

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants clarity on his future in Green Bay. The Packers could give him that clarity with a contract extension that guarantees him more money for more future seasons. It’s unclear whether they’re willing to give him that. Mike Silver reported on NFL Network that the Packers are working on restructuring Rodgers’ [more]

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • 2021 NFL draft: LSU's Jabril Cox fits modern coverage LB mold to a tee

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 overall prospects for the 2021 NFL draft with No. 43 overall, the FCS star-turned-SEC standout with excellent coverage ability.

  • Bears' kicking problem solved by Cairo Santos' unfinished chapter'

    Cairo Santos whose contract was recently extended by the Bears overcame the uncertainties NFL free agents faced last season during the pandemic and also set a franchise record for the team.

  • Report: Falcons add RB Mike Davis to boost offense

    The Atlanta Falcons are signing running back Mike Davis to a two-year contract, NFL Network reported Tuesday. An Atlanta native, Davis was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played two seasons in San Francisco, then with the Seattle Seahawks (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019) and Panthers (2019-20).

  • 10 second-tier free agents Giants could still target this offseason

    The Giants might have added eight new players already, but there are still holes to fill. Let's take a look at these 10 players they could still go after...

  • WR A.J. Green’s contract includes voided years to lower cap hit in 2021

    Wide receiver A.J. Green's contract will only count $3.5 million against the salary cap this year for the Arizona Cardinals.

  • Packers re-sign Kevin King

    Veteran cornerback Kevin King will remain with the only NFL team he’s played for. King is re-signing with the Packers on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 25-year-old King arrived in Green Bay as the 33rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has missed plenty of [more]

  • Kareem Jackson back with Broncos

    The Broncos did not exercise their option on safety Kareem Jackson‘s contract last week, but that parting of the ways turned out to be a brief one. According to multiple reports, Jackson has agreed to return to the team on a one-year, $5 million deal. Jackson stood to make $10 million under the terms of [more]

  • Packers free cap space by adding void years to contracts of Mason Crosby, Adrian Amos

    The Packers keep manipulating the salary cap, this time with void years tacked onto the deals of Adrian Amos and Mason Crosby.

  • Steven Nelson makes plea on Twitter: ‘Don’t hold me hostage’ shortly before Steelers termi

    Minutes after cornerback Steven Nelson posted a message on social media, the Steelers released him. Just last week, the Steelers granted Nelson permission to seek a trade. Five days later, and no bites, Nelson’s release frees up a cool $8.25 million. Who knows what happened behind closed doors, but it’s possible Pittsburgh wanted to restructure Nelson’s contract to make cap room. Nelson, who was in the final year of his contract, joined the Steelers in 2019 after inking a three-year, $25.5 million contract.

  • How Packers restructured Mason Crosby’s contract

    The Packers cleared $1.34 million in cap space by using a unique restructure mechanism on Mason Crosby's contract.

  • Jonnu Smith cried tears of joy after signing with Patriots: 'One of the greatest days of my life'

    Jonnu Smith is excited to start over with the Patriots.

  • Report: Marcus Mariota will take pay cut, stay with Raiders

    Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has accepted that he’s not going to find a team willing to pay him starter money this season. And so Mariota plans to sign a new contract with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The new contract will have a steep pay cut: Under his old deal Mariota was [more]

  • Ford Spokesperson Dismisses Tesla Model Y As 'Vaporware'

    A corporate communications officer for Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) engaged in a rare bit of Twitter trash talking about a competitor — in this case, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) — referring to Tesla's Model Y as “vaporware.” What Happened: The put-down was sparked by a tweet from Tesla investor Ross Gerber, who also is the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. In a tweet Sunday morning, EST, Gerber expressed his unhappiness with Ford’s Mustang Mach E-electric vehicle to Mike Levine, Ford’s North America communications manager. “Dear Ford,” Gerber tweeted. “It serves no value to try to compare the Mach e to a tesla. It is not and it’s not close. Also. It will serve you to not have your dealers ripping off EV customers with BS $5000 fees. You should return the money to the customers you ripped off. @mrlevine $F $TSLA.” Levine responded to Gerber within an hour with this tweet: “Why would Ford have to compare? Don’t listen to me. Listen to the media. And return those $10K full-self driving deposits. Mach-E customers drive away with a car. Tesla customers drive off with vaporware.” Why would Ford have to compare? Don’t listen to me. Listen to the media. And return those $10K full-self driving deposits. Mach-E customers drive away with a car. Tesla customers drive off with vaporware. https://t.co/bpC8JRNTR1 https://t.co/y3ZOcIos3H — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 21, 2021 Levine’s tweet included an Associated Press article comparing the Model Y and Mach E, with the result tilting in favor of the Mach-E. What Else Happened: Levine sent a post-script tweet addressing Gerber’s accusation of improper fees from Ford dealers. “Any Mach-E customer who sees a dealer adding a markup can reach out to me,” he tweeted. “I’ll help them find another dealer. Good luck reaching out to Tesla to get your FSD.” Levine then reminded Gerber — and the Twitter readers following their spat — that this tit-for-tat was occurring on what was supposed to be a day off from work. “I have another patch of LTE,” he tweeted. “While @GerberKawasaki basks in the healthy glow of his iPad obsessing about the #MustangMachE, I’m tied up for the next few hours enjoying life. It’s Spring! Put the iPad down.” Levine included a photo of the Mach-E driving in an off-road mountain terrain with his final tweet. See also: How to Buy Ford Stock Gerber did not respond directly to Levine’s comments, but spent more of his Twitter time bashing Ford in a series of tweets that included such remarks as “Ford is selling lots of gas guzzler bronco trucks with high margins and could care less about selling the Mach E” and “TESLA HAS NO COMPETITION. And legacy car companies will never compete. It’s just a dead model. The old car business dealer model. Dead.” Photo of the Ford Mustang Mach-E courtesy Craig James/Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFord Debuts 2021 F-150 Police Responder: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5 biggest needs for Raiders after first week of free agency and best available player to fill them

    5 biggest needs for Raiders after first week of free agency and best available player to fill them

  • We Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...