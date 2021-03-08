Report: Packers OLB Preston Smith involved in trade discussions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers might be attempting to get some value back before making a final decision on the roster status of outside linebacker Preston Smith.

According to Albert Breer of MMQB, Smith is one of several veteran players involved in trade discussions around the NFL over the last few weeks.

Breer mentioned Smith, who is set to count $16 million on the Packers’ cap in 2021, as a “short-term fix” for any team that doesn’t want to spend big to get one of the top pass-rushers in free agency.

The Packers could save $8 million in cap space by releasing or trading Smith. He has a $4 million roster bonus due on the third day of the new league year, creating a deadline of sorts for making a decision.

Last week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he was expecting Smith back on the roster in 2021.

“Preston has played a lot of really good football for us, and certainly we’d like to have him back next year. He’s under contract, so we certainly expect him to be back,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Smith, who had 12 sacks and 55 pressures in 2019, dropped to just four sacks and 26 pressures during a disappointing 2020 season.

Trading a player like Smith might be tricky for the Packers. Teams are expecting a bunch of veteran players with bloated contracts to get cut, likely incentivizing others to wait and avoid giving up compensation for players. Any team trading for Smith would have to be willing to pay him $12 million in 2021.

Also, if the Packers want the savings from Smith’s contract before the start of the new league year, a trade doesn’t provide it immediately. Gutekunst still needs to shed around $12 million in salary to get under the cap floor to start 2021, and trades don’t finalize until the start of the new league year.

If the Packers do trade Smith, they’d create cap space for free agency, get back some value in terms of draft capital and clear more playing time for Rashan Gary, who was terrific to end the 2020 season.

Moving on from Smith has always looked like a likely scenario for the Packers. Getting draft capital back would make losing him – with a dead cap hit of $8 million – more tolerable, even if it looks unlikely as free agency approaches.

List

9 Packers players that regressed most in 2020

Recommended Stories

  • Packers have to address substandard kickoff returns in 2021

    The Packers were among the worst in the NFL at returning kickoffs in 2020.

  • Matt LaFleur: I should have communicated better with Rodgers late in loss to Bucs

    Two of the most-discussed decisions of the last NFL season came just seconds apart late in the NFC Championship Game: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to throw when he had room to run on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, and then Packers coach Matt LaFleur decided to kick a field goal instead of go for [more]

  • Andrew Whitworth explains why he wasn’t completely shocked by Jared Goff trade

    Andrew Whitworth says players were more surprised by the timing of the Jared Goff trade, not the deal itself.

  • Report: Eagles have discussed trading Brandon Brooks

    The Eagles have reportedly discussed trading Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks. By Dave Zangaro

  • NFL Rumors: 'Multiple teams' in the mix for Zach Ertz trade; should Patriots be one of them?

    "Multiple teams" are reportedly in the mix for a Zach Ertz trade. Should the Patriots consider adding the Eagles tight end to improve their TE room?

  • Priyanka Chopra To Open New Indian Restaurant SONA In New York City

    Priyanka Chopra, riding high on the strength of her starring and executive producing role in the Netflix hit White Tiger, is entering the restaurant business. She will be opening the Indian cuisine eatery SONA this month in New York City. The announcement was made by the actress on Saturday to her 60.9 million followers on […]

  • Bowles on Pryor: 'He should keep his mouth shut'

    Jets head coach Todd Bowles expresses his frustration with the fact that WR Terrelle Pryor revealed details about his injuries to the media.

  • 7 predictions on the Chicago Bears and free agency

    As the Bears head into free agency, we're predicting expected cuts, re-signings and a predictable move with WR Allen Robinson.

  • Philadelphia Eagles have discussed potentially trading RG Brandon Brooks

    Philadelphia Eagles have had discussions on potential trading RG Brandon Brooks

  • New mock draft proposes Packers trade up in first round for CB

    Chad Reuter of NFL.com projected the Packers trade up for Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome.

  • 2021 Big Ten basketball tournament schedule: Here's who Michigan, Michigan State will play

    The men's Big Ten tournament schedule is set, with Michigan State basketball opening Thursday and Michigan beginning play Friday in Indianapolis.

  • Is Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    Every investor in Fiverr International Ltd. ( NYSE:FVRR ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • How Rich Are Tom Brady and These Other Big-Name Athletes?

    What do Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and Serena Williams have in common? They are all very, very wealthy. Find Out: See How Much Reese Witherspoon and More A-List Movie Stars Are Worth But can you guess...

  • Doc Rivers praises Bulls' Zach LaVine ahead of first NBA All-Star game

    Growing up in Chicago, Doc Rivers knows what having an All-Star means to the Bulls and to the city.

  • Mock draft watch: Another Zaven Collins to the Browns projection

    ESPN's Todd McShay has projected Zaven Collins to the Browns in 3 straight mocks

  • NASCAR's Problems Will Not Be Solved Simply by Creating More Heroes and Villains

    Sorry, NASCAR is not one good storyline away from returning to its peak.

  • Browns Free Agency Files: CB Terrance Mitchell – Performance, market value and his Browns future

    Mitchell played more snaps than any other CB in the NFL last season

  • 2021 Browns Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Browns are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Are You Going to Run Out of Money in Retirement?

    A portfolio stress test can help give you some peace of mind about that … but if you’re not careful, it could give you a false sense of security. To get results you can trust, make sure the parameters you’re using are realistic.

  • Lindsey Graham: Trump may destroy Republican party but he has a ‘magic’

    Senator defends his refusal to abandon ex-president in Axios on HBO interview even though Trump has a ‘dark side’ Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on 28 February. Photograph: Al Drago/EPA Senator Lindsey Graham has defended his refusal to abandon Donald Trump in the aftermath of the deadly attack on the Capitol, saying that though the former president has “a dark side … what I’m trying to do is just harness the magic”. He also said Trump’s continued grip on the Republican party could make it “bigger, he can make it stronger, he can make it more diverse. And he also could destroy it.” The South Carolina Republican initially said the US could “count [him] out” from backing Trump after the riot but he quickly dropped any show of independence. On Sunday he was speaking to Axios on HBO at the end of a weekend in which Trump was reported to have told the Republican party to stop fundraising off his name and was also reported to be preparing to leave Florida for the first time since leaving office, to visit New York, his home city. Trump retains a firm grip on his party, topping polls of prospective nominees for president in 2024. He is eligible to run for office again because he was acquitted at his second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting the Capitol riot. Five people including a police officer died as a direct result of the storming of Congress by a crowd Trump had told to “fight like hell” in support of his attempt to overturn election defeat by Joe Biden. Graham was one of 43 Republicans who voted to acquit. “Donald Trump was my friend before the riot,” he said, of a man who attacked him viciously in the 2016 Republican primary and who he famously said would destroy the party if he became its nominee. The senator pivoted once Trump took power, to become one of his closest and most eager allies. “I’m trying to keep a relationship with him after the riot,” he said. “I still consider him a friend. What happened was a dark day in American history. And we’re going to move forward.” Graham said the best way for Republicans to do that was “with Trump, not without Trump”. Jonathan Swan countered that Trump is “still telling everyone he won in a landslide”, a lie repeatedly thrown out of court and which has placed the former president in legal jeopardy. “I tell him every day that he wants to listen,” Graham said, “that I think the main reason he probably lost in Arizona was he was beating on the dead guy called John McCain.” McCain, an Arizona senator, 2008 presidential nominee and close friend and ally to Graham, never accepted Trump as the face of his party. Trump attacked McCain viciously, even over his record in the Vietnam war, in which McCain endured captivity and torture while Trump avoided the draft. Asked if he could afford to abandon Trump because he is not up for re-election until 2026, Graham said: “Yeah, I could throw him over tomorrow … I could say you know that’s it’s over, it’s done. That’s just too easy. “What’s hard is to take a movement that I think is good for the country, trying to get the leader of the movement, who’s got lots of problems facing him and the party and see if we can make a go of it. ‘Mitt Romney [the 2012 nominee] didn’t do it, John McCain didn’t do it. There’s something about Trump. There’s a dark side. And there’s some magic there. What I’m trying to do is just harness the magic. “To me, Donald Trump is sort of a cross between Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan and PT Barnum. I mean, just bigger than life.” Helms, a North Carolina senator who died in 2008, was a hardline conservative and segregationist, in the words of one columnist when he died, an “unabashed racist”. PT Barnum was a 19th-century businessman, politician, controversialist and circus impresario. Trump, Graham insisted, “could make the Republican party something that nobody else I know could make it. He can make it bigger, he can make it stronger, he can make it more diverse. And he also could destroy it.”