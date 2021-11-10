The football world awaits word of where wide receiver Odell Beckham will sign as a free agent and there’s now word of contact with at least a couple of teams looking for an offensive jolt.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers have offered Beckham a contract for the rest of the season at the minimum salary for a veteran player. He adds that the number could go up, but notes that they won’t be able to pay him “a ton.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings about the effort the Packers have put into stocking the offense with weapons over the years. Signing Beckham would represent a big swing in the other direction, although money may prove to be a sticking point if other teams are willing and/or able to make more aggressive moves to secure his services.

Beckham, who officially hit the open market at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, has also reportedly been in contact with the Patriots.

Report: Packers offering Odell Beckham veteran minimum originally appeared on Pro Football Talk