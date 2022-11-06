Report: Packers offered Panthers 1st-round pick for DJ Moore

The Green Bay Packers haven’t spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver since 2002. But according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, they just tried—with DJ Moore in their sights.

During Week 9’s edition of “FOX NFL Pregame,” Glazer revealed that the Packers offered as much as first-round pick for the Carolina Panthers’ standout pass catcher before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“They [Green Bay] were actually in it, guys,” he said. “They tried to go out there and get Chase Claypool. They offered, from what I’m told, up to a 1 for DJ Moore in Carolina. And also tried with the Raiders in Darren Waller.”

Video: Green Bay's "offer went as high as to a 1" for Panthers WR DJ Moore. pic.twitter.com/mBwCrrViyG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2022

That proposal, just as the Los Angeles Rams’ push for defensive end Brian Burns, was obviously turned away by general manager Scott Fitterer and the Panthers. Earlier in the day, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that the defending Super Bowl champions put a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 first-round selection and a 2023 second-round selection for the 24-year-old pass rusher.

Related

Brian Burns wants to re-sign with Panthers Ex-NFL referee: Panthers WR DJ Moore should not have been penalized

List

4 key matchups to watch for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire