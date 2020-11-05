Report: Packers now hopeful RB Aaron Jones will play vs. 49ers

The #Packers are now hopeful that star RB Aaron Jones (calf) plays tonight vs #49ers, though it may end up being a limited role, sources say, which @MikeGarafolo alluded to earlier. He’ll warmup early and test it. If he’s 100% with no chance of reinjury, he plays. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2020





The Green Bay Packers might get a small boost on “Thursday Night Football” from the potential return of one of the team’s top offensive weapons.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are “now hopeful” that running back Aaron Jones could play, possibly in a limited role, against the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones would be a game-time decision. Rapoport reports that Jones will test his calf injury on the field before the Packers make a final decision.

Jones is listed as questionable. He hasn’t played since suffering the injury in practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, or two weeks ago.

The Packers could use the return of Jones at running back, a position that won’t have Jamaal Williams or A.J. Dillon (COVID-19 reserve) on Thursday night.

Even if Jones can play, the Packers will likely need Dexter Williams or Tyler Ervin to help out at running back.

Although the Packers would like Jones back, they’ll have 10 days off between Thursday night and next Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars – potentially providing some incentive for keeping Jones out one more game, especially if he isn’t 100 percent.

Inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff, giving the Packers a deadline for whether Jones will play or not against the 49ers.

