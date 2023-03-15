Aaron Rodgers is set to make his first public comments of the week on Wednesday afternoon and there was a report about where things stand in trade discussions between the Jets and Packers before the quarterback’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that talks between the two sides are ongoing and that there has been no agreement on terms of a deal that would send Rodgers to the Jets for the 2023 season.

A report on Wednesday indicated the Packers might be looking for multiple first-round picks in return for Rodgers after seeing quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson dealt for those kinds of packages in the past. Those situations were very different from the one the Packers find themselves in with Rodgers, however, and Pelissero reports that the team is not looking for that kind of return.

The continuation of talks makes it clear that they haven’t heard what they’re looking for and, as PFT reported, they might not feel great urgency to settle on that front at this point in the calendar.

Report: Packers not looking for multiple firsts, still negotiating with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk