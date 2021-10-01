Report: Packers not counting on Za’Darius Smith returning this season

The 2021 season for Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith might be nothing more than 18 snaps in a Week 1 blowout.

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, the Packers are not counting on or expecting Smith returning to play this season after he had surgery to correct a back injury.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network originally reported the surgery news. The report came with “hope” that Smith could return.

But it sounds like a return this season is more of a pipe dream and isn’t the most likely outcome.

Smith, an All-Pro last season, reported to training camp with the back injury and was placed on the non-football injury list. He missed all but one day of practice during camp. He returned to play a small role in Week 1 against the Saints but was shut down soon after. The Packers believed shelving him for a few weeks would allow his back to heal and give him a shot at being a full-time player again this season, but at some point it was determined to have the surgery.

Not getting Smith back this season would be a crushing blow to the Packers’ title hopes. With a healthy Smith, the Packers had a chance to possess a title-worthy pass-rush. Without him, it’s unclear if the Packers will be good enough up front on defense to win big games in January.

While Smith is out, the Packers will rely on veteran Preston Smith and 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary. Preston Smith is enjoying a terrific start to this season, while everyone in Green Bay believes Gary is on the brink of becoming a star.

Another question worth contemplating: Will Smith ever play in Green Bay again? His cap number leaps to $28.1 million next year. The Packers can’t and won’t keep him at that number. He’ll either have to restructure his deal, agree to a new extension or be released or traded. All options are on the table, especially now that he’ll be a 29-year-old player coming off back surgery. It’s possible his roughing the passer penalty on Jameis Winston in the opener will be the last notable contribution as a Packer.

