Report: Packers to meet with Aaron Jones’ agent with one year left on his deal

The wait to find out if the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement has delayed some talks about contracts around the league, but it doesn’t appear to be getting in the way of the Packers having a chat about running back Aaron Jones‘ future in Green Bay.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the team is scheduled to meet with Jones’ agent. Jones is heading into the final year of his deal and is interested in extending his stay with the team.

Jones is set to make just over $2.1 million during the 2020 season.

Jones played in every game for the Packers for the first time since they made him a fifth-round pick in 2017. He ran 236 times for 1,036 yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 49 passes for 474 yards and three touchdowns.

The 19 regular-season touchdowns tied for second in franchise history and Jones added four more scores in the postseason.

