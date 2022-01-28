Report: Packers’ Luke Getsy is a candidate for Bears offensive coordinator

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is already hard at work assembling his coaching staff, where there are names already being floated around as potential hires.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, Eberflus will interview coaches this weekend and “Chicago will be open-minded.” Breer mentioned that one name to watch for offensive coordinator is Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, as Eberflus and Getsy have a connection.

The Packers wouldn’t be able to block the move, given Getsy is a quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator and not an offensive coordinator. But it’ll interesting to see what Green Bay does at offensive coordinator with Nathaniel Hackett departing to become the Broncos head coach.

The Packers could offer Getsy offensive coordinator. But if that’s the case, he wouldn’t have the ability to call plays, which is why a potential move to Chicago would be appealing and fitting.

Eberflus appears to already have his first hire in place with Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, who ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said is expected to follow Eberflus to Chicago.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune also reported that Eberflus is targeting Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as the team’s new special teams coordinator, assuming he doesn’t get the Las Vegas head coach job.

