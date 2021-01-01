Report: Packers LT David Bakhtiari suffers season-ending knee injury

Source: #Packers standout LT David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice. The belief is that he tore his ACL. Just crushing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

The last day of 2020 brought some crushing news for Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari and the Green Bay Packers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice on Thursday, and the team currently believes the injury is a torn ACL.

Bakhtiari, one of the game’s best left tackles, was voted the Pro Bowl starter at offensive tackle earlier this month. A four-time All-Pro, he is an elite pass-blocker for the blindside of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and one of the Packers’ best players.

Without Bakhtiari, the Packers will likely use versatile offensive lineman Billy Turner at left tackle to finish the season. When Bakhtiari missed three games earlier this season, Turner was his replacement. The Packers could also use Elgton Jenkins at left tackle if necessary.

Bakhtiari, 29, signed the most lucrative contract by an offensive lineman in NFL history in November.

The Packers face the Chicago Bears in the season finale on Sunday and will either clinch a first-round bye or host a playoff game in the NFC Wild Card Round next weekend.