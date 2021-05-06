Report: Packers look to add 'third arm' behind Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Report: Packers exploring veteran QBs amid Rodgers uncertainty originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Green Bay Packers have officially started looking for an extra quarterback to bring in for OTAs and training camp, according to Adam Schefter. The question is, are they looking for a third-stringer to fill out the QB room behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love? Or are they looking for a veteran in case Rodgers is serious about not returning to Green Bay?

With only two quarterbacks on the roster, another signing seems like a given. GM Brian Gutekunst admitted as much, saying the team would look into bringing in more QBs, Aaron Rodgers saga notwithstanding.

“We’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth,” Gutekunst said via ESPN.

But according to Schefter, that search has expanded to include some veterans -- not just undrafted free agents.

Without knowing the names attached to these reports, it’s hard to glean whether or not Gutekunst is truly looking for a potential quarterback capable of leading the offense in case of emergency, however, or if he’s simply looking for the third man to fill out the position group behind Love.