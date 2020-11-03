Report: Packers leadership disagreeing on potential trade for WR Will Fuller

I’m told the Green Bay Packers have discussed trading for Texans' receiver Will Fuller. However, there's been a disagreement in Green Bay at the highest levels of the organization over whether or not adding an elite receiver in the short term would be worth the spend. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020





The Green Bay Packers remain interested in Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, but disagreement within the team’s leadership is likely holding up a potential deal as the trade deadline nears.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the disagreement in Green Bay is based around whether the team should spend – potentially a high pick – on adding a receiver with an expiring contract.

The easy translation here is that coach Matt LaFleur wants Fuller, a legit deep threat who could take his offense to the next level, while GM Brian Gutekunst and possibly even team president Mark Murphy are balking at the idea of sending a high pick to Houston for a possible rental player.

It’s a necessary separation of power within a football team. Coaches want players who can help win games now; team-builders must consider the long-term plan.

Murphy and executive Russ Ball are also within the team’s leadership structure. Murphy might have the final say in the matter.

The Packers have until Tuesday afternoon to make a final decision.

Fuller, a first-round pick in 2016, is playing this season on the final year of his deal, meaning the Packers would be spending a draft pick on a player who might only give the team eight or nine regular season games.

The Packers must also consider the cap consequences of spending money on a player like Fuller this year. That money could help Gutekunst keep the team intact next year.

Over seven games, Fuller has 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns. He has three 100-yard receiving games and a touchdown catch in five straight games. The Packers likely see Fuller as a big upgrade on Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

