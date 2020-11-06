Report: Packers LB Krys Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

#Packers LB Krys Barnes, who suffered a calf injury last night and exited the game after the first half, tested positive for COVID-19, source said. He’s not experiencing symptoms as of right now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2020





Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The rookie linebacker played 25 snaps before exiting with a calf injury during Thursday night’s 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Barnes is the Packers’ second positive test this week, joining rookie running back A.J. Dillon. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list as high risk contacts.

The Packers and NFL will need to do contact tracing with Barnes to know if any other players need to be put on the reserve list.

Barnes, an undrafted free agent from UCLA, leads the Packers with 50 tackles through the team’s first eight games.

The Packers don’t play again until Nov. 15. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field.

