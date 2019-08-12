Report: Packers, Jets and Bears called about Kaare Vedvik before Vikings trade

Before the Vikings and Ravens completed a trade sending kicker Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota on Sunday, there was a report that four teams had reached out to Baltimore about trading for Vedvik.

The report didn’t specify which teams had picked up the phone, but two of them seemed like easy guesses. There was a report last week that the Jets had interest in Vedvik as Chandler Catanzaro was struggling before announcing his retirement, but the team believed the Bears would trade for the Norwegian import to settle their kicking competition once and for all.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported on Monday that both the Bears and Jets joined the Vikings in bidding for Vedvik. He adds that the Packers rounded out the quartet.

Mason Crosby opened Packers camp on the non-football injury list with a calf injury, but has returned to work and made two extra points in the team’s first preseason game. Sam Ficken is also in camp for the Packers and interest in outside kickers could be related to the Packers looking for a way to avoid paying Crosby $3.2 million in salary while realizing a $3.6 million growth in cap room.