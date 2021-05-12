Report: Packers have interest in Blake Bortles

The Telegraph

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane admits he is enduring the worst season of his career and was so concerned about his form he even underwent medical tests to check nothing was physically wrong. A quick glance at the Senegal international's numbers highlights how difficult a campaign it has been: only 13 goals all season, just nine in 32 Premier League matches with his header against Southampton at the weekend only his third league goal at Anfield. Mane's joint-worst goalscoring season in the top flight saw him get 10 in his first season in English football with Saints in 2014-15 and also his maiden campaign with Liverpool in 2016-17 but on both occasions he made fewer appearances than he currently has. After two goals in three games Liverpool will hope he can continue that run as they seek to win their final four fixtures in an attempt to sneak into the top four and the player is remaining philosophical. "This is the worst season of my career. I have to admit it," he told French television channel Canal+. "If you ask me what is wrong I will struggle to give you an answer. Personally I don't know. I have always tried to be positive, whether things are going well or badly. I question myself all the time. "I even underwent a test to take a look at my body. Am I eating the right foods, or has everything changed? But they checked the test results, and everything is fine. "I need to understand that in life there are ups and downs. I will keep on working hard - and perhaps in time this situation will pass." By contrast Mane's team-mate Mohamed Salah has maintained his consistency as remains in the hunt for a third Golden Boot in four years. The Egypt international has netted 20 Premier League goals, one behind leader Harry Kane, and is on course for his second-best goalscoring campaign behind his record-breaking 32 in 36 matches in his first year at Liverpool in 2017-18. Analysis: What is causing Mane's lack of form? By Chris Bascombe The cold data confirms Mane’s dip. The 29-year-old has only nine Premier League goals this season, averaging 0.28 per match. He scored 18 league goals a year ago. Mane’s shooting accuracy is down to 37 per cent (a ten percent drop on 2019/20) and his numbers have decreased in the more contentious ‘expected goals’ metric. Surprisingly, according to Opta’s stats, Mane already has seven more shots than all of last season, supporting Jurgen Klopp’s contention that of all Liverpool’s issues in their failed title defence, creating chances is not one of them. Mane is currently scoring with only 9.5 percent of his shots, which compares unfavourably with the most prolific marksmen who score between 20-30 percent of their goal attempts. These numbers support what the naked eye tells us, Mane is lacking his usual composure, either rushing opportunities or hesitating with time and space in the penalty area. Despite that, Mane is averaging more tackles, blocked shots and interceptions this season than last year, reflecting the fact that he and his team-mates have had to spend more time compensating for the loss of midfielders and defenders. This suggests that his issue is more psychological than physical. There are valid reasons for Mane to re-energise his mind as much as his body before next season.