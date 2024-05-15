Report: Packers to host Dolphins on Thanksgiving night

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will be playing on Thanksgiving for the second consecutive season. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers will host the Miami Dolphins in the Thanksgiving night game on Thursday, Nov. 28 during the 2024 regular season.

Last year, the Packers upset the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in the early Thanksgiving Day game. Love completed 22 passes and threw three touchdown passes as the Packers beat the Lions 29-22 early in the team’s late-season surge.

In 2024, the Packers will be home for the holiday and hosting one of the AFC’s best teams.

The Dolphins started 11-4 but lost their final three games of the 2023 season, including a wild card playoff defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. An explosive offense packed with speed, the Dolphins finished last season ranked second in scoring.

The Packers last played the Dolphins on Christmas Day in 2022. Green Bay delivered three interceptions of Tua Tagovailoa and held on for a 26-20 win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami’s last trip to Lambeau Field was in 2018.

