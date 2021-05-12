If Aaron Rodgers remains with the Packers, it looks like he’ll be working on Christmas.

Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report reports that the Packers will be hosting the Browns on December 25. Christmas falls on a Saturday this year and there was talk of the NFL playing two games that day, but no word of a second game has leaked out ahead of Wednesday night’s release of the full schedule.

If Rodgers is still with Green Bay, he’ll be set to face the Browns for the first time since throwing three touchdowns against them in a 31-13 home win in 2013. He missed a 2017 matchup with an injury and, assuming he’s healthy, it will be Baker Mayfield‘s first time playing in Lambeau Field.

Whether it’s also Jordan Love‘s first game against the Browns will remain a closely watched storyline in Green Bay for the near future.

Report: Packers to host Browns on Christmas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk