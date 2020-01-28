Report: Packers hiring Jerry Gray to coach secondary

The Packers moved quickly to hire a new defensive backs coach.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Packers are hiring former Vikings secondary coach Jerry Gray for the same job on his staff.

Gray will replace Jason Simmons, who left to take the same job for the Panthers.

Gray spent the last six years with the Vikings, and has been defensive coordinator with the Titans and Bills. He spent nine years in the league as a player with the Rams, Oilers, and Buccaneers.