Report: Packers to hire Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as DC

The Packers are expected to hire Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Hafley was 22-26 in four seasons, with the Eagles earning bowl eligibility three times. Boston College beat No. 22 SMU in the Fenway Bowl, finishing 7-6 this season.

He will replace Joe Berry with the Packers as the third different defensive coordinator that head coach Matt LaFleur has had in six years. Hafley and LaFleur are longtime friends, per Thamel.

Hafley becomes the third college head coach to leave for a coordinator job, as the gap widens between the haves and have nots in the Name, Image and Likeness era. South Alabama's Kame Wommack and Buffalo's Maurice Linguist took coordinator jobs at Alabama.

Hafley worked for the Bucs (2012-13), Browns (2014-15) and 49ers (2016-18) as a defensive backs coach before returning to the college ranks in 2019 as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator.

Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich, since hired as the Bills' defensive coordinator, Ravens inside linebackers coach Zach Orr, Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker and Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson were other candidates for the job.