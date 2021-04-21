Report: Packers high on Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge

The Green Bay Packers are among a handful of teams with significant interest in Western Michigan receiver D’Wayne Eskridge.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Packers are “high” on Eskridge and could consider taking him on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft. Pauline also mentions the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears as teams with noteworthy interest.

The Packers hold picks No. 62 and No. 92 on Day 2 of the draft, but Pauline is working under the assumption that Eskridge is now a good bet to come off the board late in the second round.

Eskridge (5-8, 190) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, highlighting his exciting vertical speed. He averaged 18.5 yards per catch on 122 total catches during his 44-game collegiate career. In 2020, he turned 34 catches into 784 yards, good for an average of 23.1.

Eskridge also returned kicks as a senior. He finished first in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (213.0) and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation’s most versatile player. Western Michigan even used him as a gunner for covering kicks.

The Packers may see Eskridge as the do-it-all playmaker the offense needs at receiver. His acceleration and straight-line speed are elite in the draft class and could provide a dangerous new element for the league’s No. 1 scoring offense.

Eskridge is well below the size thresholds the Packers usually work with at receiver, but his incredible speed and potential in Matt LaFleur’s offense might provide some wiggle room in the scouting process.

Eskridge, who turned 24 in March, is Dane Brugler’s No. 88 prospect. From Brugler’s draft guide: “Overall, Eskridge is undersized and must sharpen his route tree, but he is a gifted athlete with the speed, toughness and promising pass-catching traits to warrant early NFL playing time on offense and special teams.”

