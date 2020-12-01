Report: Packers expected to be without C Corey Linsley for 3-6 weeks

#Packers C Corey Linsley is expected to miss 3-6 weeks because of the sprained MCL he suffered last night against the #Bears, source said. A big loss, but should be back before the playoffs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2020

The 2020 season probably isn’t over for Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley, but the veteran could miss a month or more with a knee injury.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Linsley is expected to miss 3-6 weeks after spraining his MCL against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

If he returns on the short end of the timeline, Linsley could be back well before the end of the regular season. Six weeks would put Linsley’s timeframe into the postseason.

The Packers are 8-3 and in the running for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Linsley exited Sunday night’s win over the Bears in the first half after getting rolled up on from behind. He hobbled off the field and eventually needed a cart to exit the sideline.

The Packers moved left guard Elgton Jenkins to center during each of the last two games in response to injuries to Linsley. Jenkins played center at Mississippi State. Rookie Jon Runyan Jr. took over at left guard.

After 12 weeks, Linsley is the No. 1 rated center at Pro Football Focus.

