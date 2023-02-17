Report: Packers are “disgusted with” Aaron Rodgers, they’re “done with him”

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes the Prince of (Four Days of) Darkness, there’s apparently one less decision for him to make.

Bob McGinn, who has covered the Packers for decades, said in a podcast with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that the team is ready to move on from Rodgers.

“They are done with Rodgers,” McGinn said, citing his own instincts, his knowledge of the league, and “discussions with someone who [has] first-hand knowledge” of the Packers. “He’s not coming back. I mean, they’re disgusted with him, and they’re done with him. And they’re moving on.”

McGinn added that he’s “totally convinced” Rodgers won’t be back as the starter.

Boosting the belief that Rodgers will be gone, as McGinn explained it, is that the team fully believes in Jordan Love, and that the team is ready to turn the page after trading up and making Love a first-round pick in 2020.

McGinn predicts that, if Rodgers does insist on returning, he’ll be the backup to Love.

And it’s not just one person. McGinn said the entire power structure is done with Rodgers: CEO Mark Murphy, G.M. Brian Gutekunst, and coach Matt LaFleur. They think he’s not working hard anymore. They think he showed up for 2022 not in the best possible shape, and that he blew off the offseason program.

It’s a strong statement, and a compelling take. It also sets the stage for an awkward parting, with a trade inevitable — if McGinn’s report is accurate.

The situation should make it harder for the Packers to dictate terms. They reportedly want to send him to an AFC team, like they did with Brett Favre 15 years ago. Ultimately, they may have to trade him to the one team he’d want to play for, even if it’s an NFC team.

However it goes, it could indeed be that Rodgers is going. Last year, he considered walking away and decided to stay. This year, the Packers are ready to tell him to get gone.

