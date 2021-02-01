Report: Packers deny Rams’ attempt to trade for QB Aaron Rodgers

The Los Angeles Rams threw up a Hail Mary, but Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers batted it down without a second thought.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams “considered making a hard run” at a trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers before eventually agreeing to a deal for Matthew Stafford, but the Packers dismissed the trade inquiries and were “adamant” about not trading the presumptive MVP.

The Rams also looked into Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans, per Farmer, highlighting the wide net cast by Los Angeles to upgrade at quarterback via the trade market.

With Rodgers and Watson out of the picture, the Rams completed a deal that sent Jared Goff and future first-round picks to the Lions for Stafford, who wanted out of Detroit.

This is the first reported attempt at a trade for Rodgers, who is expected to win his third MVP award after throwing 48 touchdown passes and leading the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating in 2020. The Packers traded up in the first round to draft Jordan Love last April and may eventually move on from Rodgers to start the Love era, but no transition appears imminent.

In fact, it’s certainly possible the conversation between the Rams and Packers was a quick one. The Rams, doing their due diligence in an attempt to get better at quarterback, had to call the Packers about Rodgers. An adamant denial suggests the Packers weren’t at all interested in even having the conversation.

All signs continue to point to Rodgers being the Packers quarterback in 2021.

