Report: Packers, David Bakhtiari still trying to bridge gap in contract negotiations

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and the Green Bay Packers still have work to do on the contract front as the 2020 season enters Week 2.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, a new deal for Bakhtiari is a top priority for the Packers, but the two sides were still nearly $4 million per year apart during contract negotiations before the start of the regular season.

Bakhtiari, a four-time All-Pro, is playing on the final year of his current deal. Per Demovsky, Bakhtiari likely wants to match or beat the $22 million per year paid to Laremy Tunsil, currently the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackle.

In September of 2016, Bakhtiari signed a four-year, $48 million deal, which turned out to be a steal for the Packers. Bakhtiari is currently the 14th highest-paid left tackle by average per year.

An All-Pro each of the last four seasons, Bakhtiari is now ready to cash in, whether he’s paid top dollar by the Packers or another team in free agency. GM Brian Gutekunst and cap manager Russ Ball would likely prefer to get a deal done now, before the power of the open market drives up his price, but there be hesitancy on the team’s side to reset the market at offensive tackle, especially considering the Packers’ cap situation entering next spring.

Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and cornerback Kevin King are all free agents after the 2020 season, and the league’s salary cap in 2021 could shrink due to lost revenue.

Bakhtiari was terrific in Week 1, pitching a shutout in pass protection over 45 pass-blocking snaps.

The Packers made Bakhtiari a fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft. Now starting his eighth season as the starting left tackle, Bakhtiari has been a starter in Green Bay for 107 regular season games and nine playoff games.