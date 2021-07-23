Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is heading into the final year of his contract, and it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll be hitting free agency in 2022.

Adams and the Packers have broken off contract talks and don’t plan to resume them, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Last month Adams said he won’t hold out because he doesn’t want to get fined, so there’s no concern about whether he’ll get to work this year. But this could be his last year in Green Bay.

Adams and his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr have flirted with joining forces on the Raiders next year. We’re a long way from that happening, but Adams’ contract is a situation that bears monitoring, and may continue to bear monitoring into next year.

Report: Packers, Davante Adams have broken off contract talks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk