Packers cut Jake Dolegala, too

Aaron Rodgers shows up, and Packers backup quarterbacks disappear.

Blake Bortles wasn’t the only quarterback the team cut Tuesday. Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com reports the Packers have waived Jake Dolegala, too.

That leaves Rodgers, Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert on the roster at the position.

The Packers signed Dolegala on June 10 with Rodgers sitting out the team’s offseason program.

Dolegala, 24, spent last season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He has never played a down in the regular season.

Dolegala signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots in January, but they cut him April 30 after drafting Mac Jones.

UPDATE 4:02 P.M. ET: The Packers confirmed the departures of Bortles and Dolegala.

