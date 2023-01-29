Report: Packers could trade Aaron Rodgers, team ‘prefers to move on’

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers could be headed toward a split this offseason. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a trade involving Rodgers “remains an option for the Green Bay Packers for a variety of reasons.”

Schefter added that league sources “are convinced that the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers,” which is a huge bit of news. The Packers have Jordan Love waiting in the wings and could hand him the keys to the offense after sitting behind Rodgers for three years since being a first-round pick in 2020.

The Packers are projected to be about $16 million over the salary cap and once Rodgers’ option bonus is exercised, he’ll have a cap hit of $31.6 million in 2023. The deadline for that option is March 15, which is the first day of the new league year.

In the next two years, Rodgers is due $110 million in guaranteed money.

Rodgers is 39 and has a hefty contract, so finding a trade partner could prove challenging when it comes to the financial side, but Green Bay is seemingly looking ahead to the future without its veteran quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire