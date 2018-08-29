Report: New Packers Contract Makes Aaron Rodgers Highest-Paid NFL Player

The Packers have agreed to a record-setting contract extension with quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make the two-time MVP the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

The news of the agreement was first mentioned on Twitter by James Jones of the NFL Network, who played with Rodgers on the Packers. Rodgers had said that he would let Jones break the news.

The four-year extension is worth $134 million, according to Rapoport. Rodgers will get $80 million of that by March. The previous record for the largest deal in the league was the five-year, $150 million extension Matt Ryan signed with the Falcons earlier this offseason that made him the first quarterback to make $30 million per season. Rodgers will make $33.5 million per season with his new deal.

Under his current contract, Rodgers has a base salary of $19.8 million for this season and $20 million for 2019. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports Rodgers will get $67 million before the end of 2018, and he will have around $103 million guaranteed. Ryan's deal has $100 million in guaranteed money.

Rapoport adds that there is a $57.5 million signing bonus on the deal.

Rodgers, a six-time Pro Bowler and the Super Bowl XLV MVP, has been with the Packers since they drafted him with the No. 24 pick in 2005. He took over for Brett Favre as the Packers' starter in 2008.

Last season, he threw for 1,675 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. He missed seven games due to a broken right collarbone in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers returned for one game and lost to the Carolina Panthers before being shut down for the final two weeks of the season.

In his 13 seasons, he has completed 3,188 passes for 38,502 yards and 313 touchdowns.