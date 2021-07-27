Report: Packers close to an agreement with Aaron Rodgers

The bad news for Vikings fans: signs are pointing to the Packers getting their MVP quarterback for 2021.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay is offering concessions and is close to an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back for at least this season. The deal is not officially done, but it is close, per Schefter.

The good news: it seems as though the deal, once finalized, would help set up Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, according to Schefter.

So the Packers seem to be getting their franchise quarterback, but only for one more year.

That makes sense given what’s happened this offseason. Earlier, Rodgers was “disgruntled” with the Packers and told people in the organization he wants out of Green Bay, per Schefter.

On Friday, both Rodgers and Green Bay’s No. 1 wide receiver, Davante Adams, posted a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from promos for “The Last Dance,” a documentary on the legendary Bulls team. That move seemed to suggest that Rodgers and Adams would give it one last dance, meaning one more season in Green Bay.

Based on Schefter’s reporting, that seems to be the case for Rodgers, at least. Schefter also reported that contract talks between Adams and the Packers have re-opened amid the new Rodgers agreement.