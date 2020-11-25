Report: Packers claim DL Anthony Rush off of waivers from Bears

The Packers claimed DT Anthony Rush from the Bears. The Ravens claimed OT Jake Rodgers from the Broncos. The Jaguars claimed DB Greg Marin from the Titans. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 25, 2020

The Green Bay Packers were awarded a massive nose tackle off of waivers from a division rival.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers claimed defensive lineman Anthony Rush, who was released by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

Rush (6-5, 330) is a nose tackle option who could help provide depth for the Packers run defense, especially after placing Montravius Adams on injured reserve on Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent from UAB, Rush played in nine games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and four games with the Seattle Seahawks this season. He has 14 tackles, three tackles for losses, 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one quarterback hit over 215 career defensive snaps.

Rush must pass a physical before joining the Packers roster. He will be given a roster exemption until he completes the league’s testing and screening protocols.

Related