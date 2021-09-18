Report: Packers called about trades for linebacker help

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
The Green Bay Packers attempted to add help for Joe Barry’s defense via trade this week.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Packers made calls this week about a trade for a linebacker but were unable to find a match.

Jones didn’t specify whether the calls were about inside or outside linebackers, just linebackers. It’s an important distinction. Did the Packers want to upgrade at inside linebacker, where De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes started and struggled in Week 1? Or did the Packers want to add help at outside linebacker, where the team just lost Za’Darius Smith to injured reserve?

Both ideas make sense, although the more likely scenario here is that the Packers knew Smith was going to be out a while and wanted to add depth at edge rusher, especially after Jonathan Garvin and Chauncey Rivers struggled in backup roles in Week 1. The team signed outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton off the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

Campbell, who signed in May but sat out the preseason, just played his first game with the Packers. Barnes is a second-year linebacker. The Packers need an upgrade here, but they were clearly content with Campbell and Barnes as the starters going into Week 1.

The Packers allowed 171 rushing yards and gave up five touchdown passes to Jameis Winston in the 38-3 defeat. They host the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

