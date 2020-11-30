Report: Packers C Corey Linsley has MCL sprain

#Packers C Corey Linsley believed to have an MCL sprain, source says. MRI today will tell the full story. Matt LaFleur said postgame initial indications are it’s not a season-ender, which fits with MCL early diagnosis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2020

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley left Sunday night’s win over the Chicago Bears with what is believed to be an MCL sprain, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Linsley was injured during the first half when two players rolled up on the back of his legs during a play. He got off the field but eventually needed a cart to exit the sideline.

After the 41-25 win, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the early prognosis on Linsley’s injury was that it would not be season-ending.

Depending on the severity of the MCL sprain, Linsley could miss a couple of weeks or a month or more.

For the second straight game, the Packers used left guard Elgton Jenkins at center after Linsley departed. Last week in Indianapolis, Linsley injured his back and didn’t return. Rookie Jon Runyan Jr. replaced Jenkins at left guard.

Linsley, a free agent following the 2020 season, is the No. 1 center by overall grade at Pro Football Focus.

