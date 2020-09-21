Report: Packers C Corey Linsley dealing with sprained thumb

#Packers C Corey Linsley left Sunday’s win after spraining the thumb on his snapping hand, source said. Should be OK moving forward, but one more thing for Aaron Rodgers’ banged-up line to deal with. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2020





The injury that sidelined Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley during the second half of Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions isn’t believed to be a serious one.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Linsley sprained the thumb on his snapping hand but “should be OK moving forward,” suggesting the injury won’t be a significant or long-term issue.

Any injury to the snapping hand of a center can be a debilitating issue, especially if the player can’t properly grip the football.

Linsley was escorted back to the locker room in the second half and didn’t return. He was replaced at center by Lucas Patrick, who originally started the contest at right guard. The Packers have dealt with several injuries along the offensive line through two weeks this season, leaving Matt LaFleur to shuffle through many different combinations, both before and during games.

The Packers play the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 3. Linsley’s status for that contest won’t be known until later this week.

Now in his seventh season as the Packers starting center, Linsley has started 88 career games in Green Bay. He was terrific in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, landing in the “studs” category of our weekly “studs and duds” tape breakdown. His block helped spring Aaron Jones’ 75-yard touchdown run to start the second half on Sunday.

Related